Mumbai: Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his “finally the Kaifs meet” moment with actress Katrina Kaif, sending fans in a tizzy.
“Finally the Kaifs meet. PS: As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi, except insaaniyat ka,” Mohammad Kaif tweeted, explaining they have no relation with each other except for humanity.
He shared a photograph in which the two of them are all smiles for the camera. Katrina, who has been promoting her new film “Bharat” looks bright and lovely in a red shirt dress, while Mohammad Kaif flaunts a shirt and a suit.
Finally the Kaif’s meet.
PS- As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi , except insaaniyat ka 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5lK1cLHlEq
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 4, 2019
The post drew a lot of comments from fans.
One Twitter user wrote: “Both Kaifs’ career took a huge stardom from London: Katrina Kaif from the movie ‘Namastey London’, Mohammad Kaif from NatWest final on home of cricket Lord’s, London.”
#Bharat promotions #katrinakaif pic.twitter.com/xfnnz0gOpo
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 4, 2019
Several people said the two looked like siblings, while others questioned the use of “abhi tak (till now)” in Mohammad Kaif’s post.
IANS
