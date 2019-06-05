Mumbai: Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his “finally the Kaifs meet” moment with actress Katrina Kaif, sending fans in a tizzy.

“Finally the Kaifs meet. PS: As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi, except insaaniyat ka,” Mohammad Kaif tweeted, explaining they have no relation with each other except for humanity.

He shared a photograph in which the two of them are all smiles for the camera. Katrina, who has been promoting her new film “Bharat” looks bright and lovely in a red shirt dress, while Mohammad Kaif flaunts a shirt and a suit.

PS- As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi , except insaaniyat ka 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5lK1cLHlEq — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 4, 2019

The post drew a lot of comments from fans.

One Twitter user wrote: “Both Kaifs’ career took a huge stardom from London: Katrina Kaif from the movie ‘Namastey London’, Mohammad Kaif from NatWest final on home of cricket Lord’s, London.”

Several people said the two looked like siblings, while others questioned the use of “abhi tak (till now)” in Mohammad Kaif’s post.

IANS