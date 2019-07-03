Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa grooved to the song “Kamariya” from the film “Loveyatri”, leaving her fans delighted.

“Kamariya … Style… #passion #dance,” Monalisa posted on Instagram along with a video that she posted recently.

Dressed in a sleeveless top and a pair of denim shorts, the actress looks simple and casual as she moves and grooves to the peppy number with a smile on her face. Her love for dancing is evident in the video.

“You’re a treat to watch,” commented one Instagram user on the video, while others praised the dance as “hot and sexy”.

In the past, Monalisa had participated in a dance reality show. She often takes to her social media account to share her dance videos. Monalisa features in the TV show “Nazar” and was also a contestant in “Bigg Boss 10”.