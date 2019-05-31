Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress and former contestant of ‘Big Boss 10’ Monalisa remains super active on social media.

The actress often posts pictures in saree, bikini etc.

Continuing the trend, she has posted a photo wearing a black bikini with polka dots looking very gorgeous.

She has a solid fan base of over 1.9 million followers who eagerly wait for her posts on social media.

She captioned it, ‘’Sometimes A Game Comes At Just The Right Moment In Life.. #metime #peace #serene’’

Monalisa often takes time out of her busy schedules for herself.

Earlier, she posted a picture wearing a pink traditional dress on her Instagram.

Notably, Monalisa became a household name after her stint on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’. In fact, she married her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the house, making it a highlight of that season.

The actress had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri biggies in her acting career. She has successfully moved from films to television in a short span of time with the daily soap ‘Nazar’.