Bant: The monsoon is getting delayed in Odisha this year. Usually, monsoon starts in the state in the second week of June. But this year monsoon has not started although the third week of June is about to end.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not yet accurately forecast monsoon arrival. Farmers now fear that a drought might hit the district as the monsoon is playing hide and seek in Bhadrak district.

The month of Ashadha is about to begin and there is no sign of rains. On the other hand, weeds have started growing in paddy fields and cattle are grazing on it.

As per information given by the Agriculture Department, Kharif paddy is cultivated in around 13,000 hectares of the 17,000 hectares in Bant block. Paddy is directly sown in around 4,000 hectares, and is transplanted in the remaining areas.

Due to adverse weather paddy seeds could not be sown in agricultural fields. Some farmers who had directly sown paddy seeds are now facing drought. Most farmers in Bant transplant paddy, but paddy seedlings could not be raised due to the absence of rain.

Although the sky gets cloudy, rain seems to be eluding the farmers of Bant. Many farmers say that the possibility of more pest attacks and a fall in paddy yields cannot be ruled out this year.

PNN