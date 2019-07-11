The monsoon has finally arrived and the earthy smell that accompanies the first rain following a long spell of dry weather stirs many memories. As rainy days slowly take over from the dry, summer days, some youth share their feelings about the monsoon with Orissa POST.

The raindrops bring a good vibe, says Kajal Singh Rajput from Cuttack. “In fact, the earthy smell after the first rain often inspires me to express my feelings in poetry. Some say that rain washes away old memories. But I would say that monsoon makes me relive those memories, good or bitter. I face a barrage of emotions during this season.”

During monsoon days, Kajal sits with her coffee mug and pens down the story of her life. It feels as if every droplet has a story to tell, she says, adding that she discovers herself again and again during the monsoon.

The monsoon often takes her back to her childhood. She recalls those days of praying to God that the rain should continue so that she could skip classes and sail paper boats, very often returning home drenched. “I used to tear the raincoats given by my mom so that I could enjoy the feel of the rain. I still feel that kind of excitement when I watch the rain from my office window,” adds Kajal.

For Biswaroop, an actor-dancer who lives in the Old Town of Bhubaneswar, monsoon is a perfect occasion for chilling out at home. He says, “It is the right opportunity to take a long nap as outdoor shoots get cancelled. Though we sleep with air-conditioners during summer, nothing can beat the feel of the cool monsoon days. I also try some new recipes at home with my niece. I don’t know much about cooking but when I am at home on a rainy day, I make my mother’s favourite tea flavoured with ginger and black pepper.”

Biswaroop also spends some time with his pet dog and uses the forced leave to catch up with childhood friends as his usual hectic work schedule hardly allows him to do so.

Loren Mohapatra, a banker from Puri, says the monsoon brings in a lot of joy and good memories of childhood. “Those memories are full of smiles, jokes and laughter. Buddy-time, romance, food indulgence and heavy downpour, it’s all there. The enjoyment gets doubled when you live in a hostel and have perfect roomies by your side. I enjoy watching the rain with my roommates from the roof top. Then we plan an onion pakoda and masala tea party. I also love to spend time lying on the bed and watching the rain from my window and listening to some romantic numbers or reading Ravinder Singh’s romantic novels.”

Recollecting his childhood memories of the monsoon, Loren says he used to sit in his grandma’s lap and listen to stories like ‘Clever Jackal,’ ‘Thirsty Crow’ and ‘The Princess and the Demon.’

BRATATI BARAL, OP