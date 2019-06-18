Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that southwest monsoon will likely hit Odisha in another four to five days.

“A low pressure area is forming over Bay of Bengal. This apart, a cyclonic circulation has already formed between central Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh. These conditions are favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon,” the IMD said.

The monsoon is expected to touch south Odisha by June 20. By June 23 or 24, it is likely to cover the entire state. In a day or two, Kerala is very likely to experience heavy rainfall following which the monsoon will move towards Odisha.

That said, farming has been badly hit owing to the delay in monsoon arrival and irregular rains this year. Director of regional centre of IMD HR Biswas said that monsoon was delayed owing to cyclone ‘Vayu’.

Pre-monsoon showers are already lashing several parts of the state since past two days. According to data released by IMD, Cuttack recorded 14.4mm rainfall in last 48 hours while Bhubaneswar received 1.1mm. In the same time Puri experienced 0.2mm, Jharsuguda 2.8mm, Sambalpur 1.0mm, Sundargarh 8.0mm, Hirakud 3.6mm, Bhawanipatna 19mm, Bolangir 3mm, Koraput 17mm, Titlagarh 18mm, Malkangiri 5mm and Sonepur 1.6mm of rainfall.

Most part of the state are going to experience mild to moderate rainfall during the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued thunderstorm warning for Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Boudh district along with coastal districts. Gusty wind and lightning are also likely to be experienced in these places.

There has been a substantial drop in temperature in almost all parts of the state due to rainfall and overcast weather conditions. The maximum temperature in the state dropped below 40 degrees Celsius with 39 degree Celsius recorded at Sundragarh, 38.4 degree at Chandbali, 37 at Paradip, 37.8 at Baripada, 38.4 at Jharsuguda and 38.6 degree Celsius at Talcher.

PNN