Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited southwest monsoon finally hit Odisha Friday and covered all the coastal districts, MeT office said.

Heavy rain lashed the coastal districts of the state Friday, it said. “The southwest monsoon has hit Odisha coast today. The entire state will experience rainfall within the next 72-hours,” said IMD Director General-designate Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, who is on a visit to Odisha. He said the monsoon will first cover the southern parts of the state and spread to the rest of Odisha subsequently.

Monsoon rain lashed Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jatatsinghpur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts on the first day, a MeT official said.

The monsoon also advanced into the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and parts of Nawarangpur, Kandahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul and Keonjhar.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into rest of Odisha during next 48 hours,” the IMD said in a statement. The southwest monsoon, which generally hits the Odisha coast around June 10, has been delayed by about 10-days this time.