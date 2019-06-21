Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Centre (IMD) Friday confirmed that the Southwest monsoon has reached Odisha and that the conditions are favorable for further advancement into the state.

In a weather bulletin issued Friday 1:00pm, the agency said, “Southwest monsoon has advanced into Odisha, today June 21, 201 9. It covered all coastal districts (Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Gajpati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagarh) along with Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and parts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul and Keonjhar.”

“The northern limit of monsoon passes through Ratnagiri, Sangli, Bijapur, Ramagundam, Jagdalpur, Phulbani, Jamshedpur, Asansol and Purnea. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Odisha during next 48 hours,” it added.

The low pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7. 6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Under impact of this condition, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Sundergarh and isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Balsore, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khurda, Ganjam and Puri over the next 24 hours, said the agency.

It further added that thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Ganjam.

Besides, the agency has warned that due to the low pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal, squally weather wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are likely over North Bay of Bengal. It has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea during next 48 hours.