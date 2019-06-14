Bhubaneswar: Here is good news for inhabitants of Odisha. The much waited southwest monsoon is very likely to reach Odisha in the next 72 hours, said Skymet Weather, a leading private weather forecast agency in India. However, IMD yet to make any forecast about the arrival of monsoon.

In a weather bulletin issued Friday, the Skymet said, “Due to increasing rains, monsoon is expected to arrive in some parts of Odisha, especially the southern and coastal areas, in the next two to three days. Until then on and off rains will continue over many parts of the state.”

Usually, by this time, monsoon reaches Odisha. But the slow progress of monsoon this time in south India has delayed its arrival in Odisha, the agency said.

“However, with frequent rains now, we expect, the people of Odisha will not have to wait much longer now to welcome the Southwest Monsoon 2019,” it stated.

According to Skymet Weather, with some prominent systems persisting close to Odisha, the state will receive rain and thundershowers with increased intensity now.

A cyclonic circulation has been formed over south Bangladesh and adjoining areas and there is a trough extending from this system up to coastal Odisha.