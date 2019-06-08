Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Odisha in another week, regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday.

Southern parts of the state will experience pre-monsoon showers beginning June 13, it added.

“Usually, the monsoon arrives in Odisha after eight to nine days after its onset in Kerala. We expect that it will take another week to arrive in Odisha this time given the favorable conditions,” said the Center.

Monsoon has already made onset over Kerala and conditions are favourable for its progress into other regions of north Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal, the center added in its weather bulletin issued Saturday 1:30pm.

The bulletin further added that light to moderate rain or thunder-shower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Jagatsingpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Cuttack, Khurdha, Balasore, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj in next 24 hours.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over rest districts of Odisha during the same period.