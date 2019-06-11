Cuttack: Barabati-Cuttack MLA Muhammad Moquim took stock of various civic issues of the Millennium City during a review meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) held here Tuesday.

The newly-elected legislator enquired about the measures introduced by the CMC to release rainwater from low-lying areas in the city. He sought to know details of the newly constructed drains and measures taken to desilt the existing ones in the city.

The MLA advised the officials to expedite drain desilting work while reviewing the construction of an integrated drainage system for the city with assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Senior CMC officials informed Moquim that the civic body has altogether 275 pump sets to release rainwater from low-lying areas.

Emphasising the need for proper healthcare for the residents, Moqium sought details of the health staff and infrastructure available in the 11 hospitals in the city. He advised the CMC officials to introduce various measures to boost revenue collection.

“We have deliberated on various measures to deal with water-logging in the city. Steps would be taken to ensure cleanliness in all localities. The list of CMC sanitary staff and their phone numbers would be displayed in each ward,” Moquim said.

CMC commissioner Sarat Chandra Nayak said the civic body has given importance to desilt all major and minor drains of the city prior to the onset of monsoons in Odisha.

“We are taking all possible steps to avoid water-logging in the city,” Nayak added.