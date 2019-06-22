Bhubaneswar: The Medical Council of India (MCI) has allotted 100 additional MBBS seats to three government medical college and hospitals in the state.

The additional seats were allotted under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota for the academic year 2019-20. As per the decision, Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada and Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, Koraput got 25 more seats each.

With this, the intake capacity of these two institutes has gone up to 125. Similarly, the MCI has approved 50 additional seats for Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. With this, the institute now has 200 MBBS seats.