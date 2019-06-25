New Delhi: More than 700 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir over the last three years, the Home Ministry said Tuesday. It said 113 terrorists were killed between January and June 16 this year, 257 were killed in 2018, 213 in 2017 and 150 in 2016, taking the total number of those eliminated during the period to 733.

One hundred and 112 civilians have also lost their lives during this period in the state. Of them, 15 had died in 2016, 40 in 2017, 39 in 2018 and 18 between January and June 16, this year.

“The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism. This has resulted in corresponding change in the number of such incidents, including casualties,” Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

“Security forces keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them,” Reddy added.

Replying to another question the Minister said that 155 members and sympathisers of banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) have been arrested in the country so far.

Some instances of individuals from different states joining the IS have also come to the notice of central and state security agencies,” Reddy added in his written reply.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police forces have registered cases against IS members and sympathisers, and have arrested 155 accused from across the country so far.

“The IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by agencies concerned and action is taken as per the law,” Reddy said.

“Coastal states and Union territories are advised to regularly enhance surveillance and patrolling along the coastline, in view of the threat perception,” added Reddy.

PTI