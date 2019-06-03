Keonjhar/Kalahandi: Two sisters were crushed to death while over 20 passengers had a close shave with serious injuries in two separate road mishaps at Keonjhar and Kalahandi districts, Monday.

In the first incident, two sisters were crushed to death by a speeding truck near Sadar police station here in Keonjhar district Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Nibedita Das (45) and Pankajini Das (55). Sources said that Nibedita and Pankajini were out on a morning stroll. While they were walking by the roadside, a speeding truck ran over them and fled from the spot, leaving the duo dead on the road. On being informed, a police team chased the truck, waylaid it at Bonajodi toll gate and nabbed the driver. Till the filing of this report, police were holding discussions with the agitating people. Reportedly, as the news spread, irked locals staged a demonstration demanding compensation to the deceased’s family. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) for post-mortem.

Similarly, over 20 persons were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned near Rajamunda under Jaipatna police limits in Kalahandi district early Monday morning. According to sources, the mishap occurred around 5 am Monday while the vehicle carrying the passengers was en route to Kesinga from Shastiguda. As the road was slippery following a splash of rain Sunday night, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle.

More than 20 persons sustained injuries in the mishap. On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and carried out rescue operation with the help of locals.

All the injured persons were rescued and admitted to the nearby hospital. Three seriously injured persons were referred to district headquarters hospital, sources said.