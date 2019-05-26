Bollywood loves big, swanky cars and this has been proven time and again by several actors. While many of us know about auto enthusiasts male celebrities who own great cars, the fact that many Bollywood actresses too own swanky rides is not that well known. Have a look into most expensive cars owned by famous Bollywood actresses.

Priyanka Chopra-Rolls Royce Ghost worth Rs 5.25 crore

Priyanka Chopra’s Rolls Royce is the only one in the industry to be owned by an actress. Hers is a Rolls Royce Ghost which is one of the best luxury vehicles in the world, second only to the majestic Rolls Royce Phantom. Her Ghost had a price tag of about Rs. 5.25 crore during the time it was bought. This luxury Saloon is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 562 Bhp along with a peak torque of 780 Nm.

Mallika Sherawat-Lamborghini Aventador worth Rs 5.01 crore

The Lamborghini Aventador, arguably the most expensive and radical on this list, is owned by Mallika Sherawat. It cost around Rs 5 crore at the time it was purchased, which is a huge some by any and all standards. The Aventador she owns is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that churns out 690 Bhp. and can go up till 349 km/h.

Katrina Kaif-Range Rover Vogue worth Rs. 2.33 crore

Katrina Kaif owns a white Range Rover SUV. She owned an Audi Q7 prior to this which was her daily drive for many years. Katrina bought the Vogue SE Diesel LWB model, that costs a whopping 2.33 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV gets powered by a huge 4.4 litre SDV8 diesel engine that churns out a good 335 Nm of power at 3,500 RPM and a gigantic 740 Nm of torque at 1750 RPM.

Anushka Sharma-Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.27 crore

Anushka Sharma owns a Range Rover Vogue SUV. She uses this car on a daily basis and is mostly seen in the Rangie while travelling around Mumbai. Anushka’s Range Rover Vogue is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 diesel engine that puts out a maximum power of 335 bhp along with a peak torque of 740 Nm.

Jacqueline Fernandez-Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 1.74 crore

Jacqueline Fernandez owns a Range Rover Vogue. Her luxury SUV has been fitted with a sporty body kit, which makes her Vogue look more stylish than the regular version.

Kareena Kapoor-Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 1.74 crore

Kareena Kapoor has a range of cars including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7 and BMW 7-Series among others. However, one of the vehicles she uses often is the Range Rover Vogue. The actress owns an earlier generation of the luxury SUV and has been spotted using her Range Rover Vogue on numerous occasions. Currently, the Range Rover Vogue range starts at Rs 1.74 crore.

Malaika Arora-Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 1.74 crore

Malaika Arora, too, owns a Range Rover Vogue. She uses her Rangie very frequently and is often seen arriving in it for events. It is draped in a shade of dark blue and is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine. This engine puts out a maximum power of 240 Bhp along with a peak torque of 600 Nm.

Alia Bhatt-Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 1.74 crore

Alia Bhatt is one celebrity who owns a lot of high-end cars. Among various cars like the BMW 7 Series and Audi Q7, the Range Rover Vogue above is her most recent acquisition, along with being the most expensive too. Alia’s Range Rover Vogue is powered by a big 3.0-litre V6 diesel motor that churns out a max power of 240 Bhp along with a peak torque of 600 Nm.

Deepika Padukone-Mercedes Maybach S500 worth Rs 1.67 crore

Deepika Padukone owns a Mercedes Maybach S500, which is said to have cost her Rs 1.67 crore. The S500 Maybach is basically a Mercedes-Benz S-Class with added opulence to justify the Maybach badge. It is powered by a 4.7-litre engine that churns out a maximum power of 453 Bhp along with a peak torque of 700 Nm.

Sunny Leonne-Maserati Ghibli worth Rs 1.42 crore

Probably the only Maserati owned by a Bollywood actress, The Maserati Ghibli is seen above is owned by Sunny Leone. It is a special ‘Nerissimo ‘edition’ car and retails for around Rs 1.40 crore in India. Only 450 units of the Nerissimo Edition have been built in total, which further enhances the value of Sunny Leone’s car.

Aishwarya Rai-Mercedes S500 worth Rs 1.41 crore

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai owns a Mercedes S-Class. Her S-Class is the latest generation model in the S500 trim, making it quite a powerful and luxurious car. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 is powered by a 4.7-litre V8 petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 453 Bhp along with a peak torque of 700 Nm.