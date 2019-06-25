Lankan cricketers enjoy high reputation back home. But it is their gorgeous and beautiful wives that make heads turn. Here is a honor to the Sri Lankan Cricket team’s WAGs (wives and girlfriends) who have earned their own distinctiveness along with their better halves.

Kumar sangakkara & Yehali Sangakkara: Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara married to his longtime girlfriend Yehali in 2003, the beautiful couple have twin kids a son Kavith and daughter Swyree.

His wife played very important role in his life, Yehali has given everything for Sangakkara’s success.

Mahela Jayawardene & Christina Mallika: The most successful captain of Sri Lanka, Mahela Jayawardene married to Christina Mallika Sirisena in 2005, the hot couple were blessed with a beautiful daughter Sansa Araya. Christina Mallika Sirisena works as a travel consultant and it was reported that Jayawardene and Sirisena got divorced earlier this year. Angelo Mathews & Heshani Silva: Present skipper of lankan limited over side, Angelo Mathews got married to his longtime college girlfriend Heshanie Silva, The couple were blessed with a adorable son last year in February.

Mathews and Heshanie arranged a grand reception which was held on 18 July 2013 in the presence of former Lalan president Mahinda Rajapakse.