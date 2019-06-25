Lankan cricketers enjoy high reputation back home. But it is their gorgeous and beautiful wives that make heads turn. Here is a honor to the Sri Lankan Cricket team’s WAGs (wives and girlfriends) who have earned their own distinctiveness along with their better halves.
- Kumar sangakkara & Yehali Sangakkara: Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara married to his longtime girlfriend Yehali in 2003, the beautiful couple have twin kids a son Kavith and daughter Swyree.
His wife played very important role in his life, Yehali has given everything for Sangakkara’s success.
- Mahela Jayawardene & Christina Mallika: The most successful captain of Sri Lanka, Mahela Jayawardene married to Christina Mallika Sirisena in 2005, the hot couple were blessed with a beautiful daughter Sansa Araya. Christina Mallika Sirisena works as a travel consultant and it was reported that Jayawardene and Sirisena got divorced earlier this year.
- Angelo Mathews & Heshani Silva: Present skipper of lankan limited over side, Angelo Mathews got married to his longtime college girlfriend Heshanie Silva, The couple were blessed with a adorable son last year in February.
Mathews and Heshanie arranged a grand reception which was held on 18 July 2013 in the presence of former Lalan president Mahinda Rajapakse.
- Thillakaratne Dilshan & Manjula Thilini: Viteran Wicketkeeper batsmen Dilshan, after his divorce with his 1st wife he his now married to Sri Lankan television actress Manjula Thilini. Dilshan & Manjula have 4 kids, two daughters and two sons.
- Lasith Malinga & Tanya Perera: One of the deadliest bowler the world have ever seen, Lasith Malinga got married to his girlfriend Tanya Perera on 22nd if January 2010, the gorgeous looking couple have two kids, one daughter and one son.
- Dinesh Chandimal & Ishika Jayasekara: Sri lanka’s has very few good looking and handsome cricketer & one omg them is Dinesh Chandimal, After dating for long tome finally he got married with his girlfriend Isika Jayasekara on 1st may 2015 in colombo.
- Thisara Perera & Sherami Perera: One of the top all-rounder sri lanka ever had, Thisara Parera got married to his 18 year old girlfriend Sherami Dinulshika in an relatively close and personal marriage ceremony.
- Lahiru Thirimanne & Rookie Harishchandra: Thirimanne got married to his longtime girlfriend Rukshani Wasanthika Harischandra, This couple is considered as one of the Beautiful and romantic couple in the cricket history.
- Kaushal Silva & Bhagya Hettiarachchi: Kaushal Silva got married to a Beautiful Sri Lankan singer & a television actress Bhagya Hettiarachchi. They both got married on 18 April 2014 in Colombo.
- Chamara Kapugedera & Tamara Derek: Kapugedera got married to his girlfriend, Tamara Derek on 16 December 2010, the good looking couple tied the knots in an grand the wedding ceremony at Battaramulla. Kapuhedera and Tamara have been blessed with 3 kids, all of which are sons.
- Dimuth Karunaratne & Anuradha Kurukulasooriya: Dimuth Karunaratne got married to the famous sri lankan model and television actress, Anuradha Kurukulasooriya. They both married on 29 April 2015 in an traditional way in an Temple, Colombo, with the presence of President Maithreepala Sirisena.
