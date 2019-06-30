Malkangiri: A woman allegedly poisoned her two children and then consumed the poison-laced food herself at Gaduguda village in Malkangiri district Saturday evening.

According to a source, Sita mixed poison in the food of her son and daughter and consumed the same herself a little later.

Her relatives spotted them lying unconscious and took them to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital.

However, she died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Both her children were under treatment till last reports came in.

The deceased has been identified as Sita Madkami. Her husband expired a while back owing to illness.

The reason behind the extreme step of the women is yet to be ascertained.

PNN