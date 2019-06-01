Bhubaneswar: Body of Odia mountaineer Kalpana Dash — that was recovered from the Everest balcony and brought to the Base Camp-IV of the peak May 28 — is likely to reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport at about 9:00pm Saturday.

The casket carrying the body will be kept at Kalinga Stadium till 10pm for the public to pay their last respects.

The state government is bearing the entire expenses that are to be incurred for bringing her body back to the state.

It may be mentioned here that the 52-year-old mountaineer died at the Everest Balcony area May 23 while descending from the summit. Kalpana, who had had left for Everest April 23, had complained of breathlessness while descending from the peak. Her body was recovered May 28 and was transported to Kathmandu May 31.

At least 14 climbers have died so far due to alleged mismanagement and overcrowding this year.

PNN