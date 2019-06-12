BHUBANESWAR: City folks are all set to revel in the three-day Raja festivities in the capital starting Saturday. Four Odia films titled ‘Selfish Dil’, ‘Chirkut’, ‘Tu Mo Love Story 2’ and ‘Golmal Love’, which are scheduled to be released during the festival, will thrill cine lovers on the occasion.

‘Selfish Dil’ stars debutante Sunil Nayak aka Shreyan and young Odia actress Suryamayee Mohapatra. The movie is directed by Basant Sahu. Songs of the movie ‘Darling Premarte Falling’, ‘Prema Heigala’ and title song ‘Selfish Dil’ were big hits in social media since its release and will certainly attract city audiences.

Debutante Shreyan said, ‘This movie is a family drama-cum-love story and has something for everyone. It will be liked by everybody. The movie has some good action sequences as well. It releases June 13.” The movie also stars veteran actor Bijay Mohanty, Munna Khan, Papi Santuka, Salil Mitra and KKamong others.

‘Tu Mo Love Story 2’ is a teenage love story, which is a sequel of ‘Tu Mo Love Story Part 1’, starring Bhoomika Dash and Swaraj Barik in lead roles supported by Anu Choudhary, Paratha Sarathi Ray and Sidhnath Mohapatra. The movie is directed by Tapas Saragharia. It releases June 14.

The third movie to be released during the festivities is Babushan Mohanty and Tamannah Vyas starrer ‘Golmal Love’. The movie is an amalgamation of romance, comedy and good songs. The song ‘Surgical Strike’, which was shot at Esplanade One is already a big hit among fans. The movie is directed by Ashok Pati and releases June 14.

Last but not the least is comedian Papu Pom Pom’s directorial debut ‘Chirkut’ which stars newcomers Aurojit Patra and Ananya Mohanty. It is the love story based on a newspaper boy. Aseema Panda, Antara Chakraborty and Bishnu Mohan Kabi have rendered their voices to songs of the movie.

There are six songs in the movie including one classical, one ’90s melody, one qawwali and one item number in typical ‘Odia Kandana’ (Odia village women’s crying) style. Akshay Kumar Parija is the producer of the movie.