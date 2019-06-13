San Francisco: Mozilla, the maker of Open Source browser Firefox, has released a new Firefox family of logos in a rebranding effort that it kicked off over a year ago.

“The ‘Firefox’ you’ve always known as a browser is stretching to cover a family of products and services united by putting you and your privacy first. Firefox is a browser AND an encrypted service to send huge files. It’s an easy way to protect your passwords on every device AND an early warning if your email has been part of a data breach,” Mozilla was quoted as saying by the Venture Beat late on Tuesday.

The company had announced plans to rebrand Firefox in July 2018. What’s probably more important, though, is that the Firefox browser tech continues to evolve in step with its competitors. After a long slog, Firefox is finally a competitive browser again, according to the TechCrunch.