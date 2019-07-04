Los Angeles: American pop singer Joe Jonas shared the first photograph from his wedding with ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner.

The couple exchanged wedding vows for the second time in the picturesque locales of Paris last week. But the two took to Instagram to share the first image from their wedding with their fans and followers only Wednesday.

Jonas and Turner captioned their image: “Mr and Mrs Jonas”.

In the photograph, Turner looks beautiful as a bride in a white gown, while Jonas looked dapper in a black and white tux.

The couple had first surprised fans worldwide with an impromptu wedding May 1 in Las Vegas. The ceremony, which followed the Billboard Music Awards, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and live streamed by Diplo on Instagram.

