Los Angeles: A new musical rendition of Robin Williams’ 1993 classic ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ is set to hit the stage this November.

The production will be directed by four-time Tony award winning director Jerry Zaks, while Lorin Latarro will serve as the choreographer.

Tony-nominated music writing team Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick are also creating the tunes with Ethan Popp attached as music supervisor.

Producer Kevin McCollum announced Thursday that performances will start at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre November 26 with opening night scheduled for December 13.

According to Variety, the show will have a limited run until December 29.

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ revolves around recently divorced Daniel Hillard who loses custody of his children to his ex-wife and end ups creating a Scottish nanny alter ego, Euphegenia Doubtfire, in order to see and take care of his kids. The story encompasses many face hilarious and risky scenarios between Mrs. Doubtfire and Hillard that threaten to expose the secret. But becoming the fake nanny helps Hillard figure out how to improve and change his ways as a father.

Casting for ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ musical has yet to be announced.

PTI