Bhubaneswar: A recent move by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has led to speculation about his retirement on completion of the ongoing World cup. However, this move has not evoked any controversy like the way it did when he donned wicket-keeping gloves with the Indian Army insignia.

Dhoni suddenly has changed the sponsor’s logo on his bat. He always used the ‘Reebok’ logo on his bat, but now at times he is batting with a bat which has a ‘BAS’ logo or even ‘Spartan’. Dhoni however, has not come out with any statement regarding the logo.

However, his manager Arun Pandey’s statement has fuelled speculation about the legendary player’s impending retirement. Pandey has been quoted as saying by a vernacular daily, that it is Dhoni’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to all those companies who have helped him in his long career. He is not ‘charging any fee’ for using their logos.

The question that comes to mind is why would Dhoni want to say ‘thanks’ unless he wants to bid adieu to the game. It is apparent that age is catching up with the legendary glovesman. During the ongoing World Cup it is quite apparent. His batting has evoked sharp criticism while his keeping according to many is not as sharp as it used to be.

Even people like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly – former players who have always spoken highly about Dhoni – have criticised Dhoni’s mode of batting in the World Cup.

Nobody can comment on what Dhoni is planning, but then probably by thanking the companies who have supported him, Dhoni is signaling that the end of his international career is very much on the anvil.