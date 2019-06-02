Bhubaneswar: Puri collector Balwant Singh Sunday asked bankers to reschedule agriculture and MSMEs loans, which is a total of Rs 250 crore, as fast as possible to alleviate worries of the Fani-affected.

Puri collector Balwant Singh asked that the loans be rescheduled during a meeting with DRDA, RDO, RBI, DDM, NABARD, 28 Bank Executives, Insurance Companies, DIC, Mission Shakti and OLM. Singh asked that the loans of about 200 units be rescheduled within 90 days. Puri administration is taking all immediate measures to bring MSMEs and agriculture from a catastrophic situation.

Singh also directed pending PMEGP and MSME loan applications to be cleared within 15 days. According to Puri officials, about 120 applications are pending, which need immediate action.

Meanwhile, members of Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises demanded that a deadline be fixed for branch managers to release PMEGP loans so that no delay arises.

Moreover, at the meeting, collector Singh asked banks to release loans in accordance with the Annual Credit Plan for the Year 2019-20 for Puri. The officials said that about Rs2,954.99 crore in credits have been approved under ACP 2019-20.

Banks are being directed not to deduct any amount from ex-gratia or relief received by beneficiaries from the government.

At the meeting, it was also decided to organise 12 loan melas at block headquarters from June 10 to disburse new agriculture, MSME, repair of house and consumption loans.

SBI and BoI have come forward to finance at least 1,200 boat owners at Satpada. According to sources, the finance for 1,200 boat owners may reach Rs250 crore.