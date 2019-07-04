New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Parliament that the government had set the goal of raising the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector’s contribution to India’s national income in the next five years to 50 per cent of the GDP. He also stated Thursday that the target is to create five crore additional jobs in the sector.

The Minister made the announcement during Question Hour and rejected opposition objections in this regard, saying ‘it was not just his tall claims’”.

Gadkari asserted that the target should always be set high. “Sometimes it is fulfilled and sometimes we fail to fulfil it. We have set a target to contribute 50 per cent to India’s GDP in the next five years. We have already created 11 crore jobs and would now create over 15 crore jobs. We will create five crore additional jobs in the MSME sector which is very important,” Gadkari stated.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, countered Gadkari’s claims and reminded him of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise before the 2014 general elections to create two crore jobs every year.

In his response, Gadkari said: “If I have said something and failed to do so, kindly let me know. I have done every work if I have promised to do.”

The Road Transport and Highways Minister noted that the opposition has every right to question him if he fails to fulfil the promises.

“This target would also be completed like the way I completed the targets set for road construction,” Gadkari asserted.

The Minister also announced that the government would soon launch a marketing website on the lines of China’s Alibaba and America’s Amazon, to promote marketing for the MSME sector and khadi (handloom) products.

Responding to a query on the poor condition of sugar mills, Gadkari suggested that mill owners should now focus on manufacturing ethanol instead of producing the sweetener. He said that sugar mills are not in good shape and are struggling. “Do not start a sugar mill, even by mistake. They are in bad shape,” he informed.

IANS