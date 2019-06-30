Bhandaripokhari: Upset over a delay in payment for paddy MSP, hundreds of farmers staged a road blockade on NH-16 at bus stand area under Bhandaripokhari block in Bhadrak Saturday.

Farmers alleged that they had sold off their paddy to various cooperative societies in March, but their payments have not been cleared till date.

They also stated that they had drawn attention of the Collector, the district civil supplies officer, the BDO, the tehsildar and officials of the cooperative societies, but the issue has not been sorted out.

“We have received vendors’ receipts, but our payments are not cleared. Without our payments, how we will manage our daily expenses and invest in the kharif farming,” agitating farmers lamented.

Earlier, they had staged dharnas in the office of the tehsil and cooperative societies.

District civil supplies officer Mir Raja Ali, assistant registrar of cooperative societies Shaktibala Mohapatra, deputy registrar Niranjan Majhi, tehsildar Mrutyunjay Bhuyan, block civil supplies officer Rebati Singh Nayak and IIC Sukanti Kerei rushed to the agitation spot and tried to pacify the farmers.

PNN