Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia leads a very luxurious life. It’s no surprise that he owns one of the expensive and rare cars in the world.

It is not a secret that Mukesh’s garage can aid 168 cars in his House Antilia where he has allotted six floors only for cars.

There is even a car service station on the seventh floor of their home.

Let us take a ride on his cars collection

Mercedes Maybach 62

This customized car is gifted one and is given by his wife Nita Ambani on his birthday. It costs Rs 5.15 cr and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

It is a rare car with only six of them in the country costs Rs 7.6 cr and reaches a top speed of 240 kmph in 5 seconds.

Mercedes Benz S Guard

It is an armored car owned in 2015. The car costs around Rs 10.50 Crore. It is modified version of the Maybach S600.

Bentley Bentayga

It is the Ambanis who received India’s first Bentley Bentayga. Costing Rs 7.56, it reaches upto a top speed of 301 kmph. It is one of the fastest SUVs powered by a massive 6.0-litre W12 engine that produces 600 Bhp and 900 Nm of torque.

Bentley Flying Spur

It is another super car costs 3.20 and joins the likes of Aston Martin and Rolls Royce.

Aston Martin Rapide

Ambanis also own an Aston Martin. The car starts at Rs 3.8 crore and gets power from a 5.9L, V12 engine that sheds out 470 bhp of power.

PNN/Agencies