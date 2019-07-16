Mumbai: The city’s creaking infrastructure was on display again as a building collapsed Tuesday in the congested Dongri locality here killing seven people and over 40 people trapped under the debris. Officials involved in the rescue work have said that the toll will certainly rise.

The four-storey residential building in south Mumbai’s Dongri, which is dotted with narrow lanes, collapsed shortly before noon. While the BMC officials put the death toll in the 100 -year-old building at four, Maharashtra Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said earlier that as per preliminary information, 12 to 13 people were killed in the collapse. So far seven bodies have been recovered.

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said he has asked the municipal commissioner to launch a probe in the incident.

TV channels showed dramatic visuals of a child, wrapped in a cloth, being carried out of the debris by rescue workers. The child is alive, officials said.

“A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot. We are assuming that 10 to 12 families are still under the debris,” Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel told reporters at the spot.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the building was around 100 years old. It was not in the list of dilapidated buildings and was given to a developer for redevelopment. Between 10 and 15 families lived in the building, Fadnavis informed.

Locals said the building belonged to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). However, Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of MHADA repair board, said the building did not belong to the housing body.

A civic official said around 500 buildings were declared as dilapidated this year but of them, only 68 have been evacuated.

Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site but the constricted lanes made it difficult to access the area, reduced to a mass of rubble, twisted concrete and broken wires.

Scores of locals joined in the effort, forming a human chain to help in removing the debris brick by brick and picking up slabs of concrete to locate those buried. Ambulances could not reach the site and had to be parked around 50 metres away.

The rescue work, which was hampered by narrow lanes, was further delayed as politicians, including ministers, legislators and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, made a beeline to the building collapse site. All were looking for mileage. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve also visited the site of the building collapse.

