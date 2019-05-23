Mumbai: Stars of the Hindi film industry including Asha Bhosle, Rajinikanth, Dharmendra and Ekta Kapoor have congratulated the ruling BJP for the Lok Sabha Polls result after current trends indicate a clean sweep for the party for a second consecutive term.

This year, actors like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha and Prakash Raj among others contested polls. While Sunny, a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur is leading by over 82,000 votes, Urmila is trailing against BJP’s Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North.

Dharmendra took to Twitter to congratulate both his son and PM Narendra Modi with a picture of the two.

“Faqeer Badshah Modi Ji, Dharti puttra Sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen ge (Dervish-king Modi ji, son of soil Sunny Deol, Congratulations. Good days will definitely arrive),” the veteran actor captioned the post.

Dharmendra also congratulated his wife, actor Hema Malini, who is contesting from a BJP ticket from Mathura for a second time in a row. She is currently leading with over 180,000 votes.” Hema, Congratulations. We love Mother India, we have proved in Bikaner and Mathura. We will keep our (national flag) flying. Always,” he said referencing to his own win from Bikaner in 2004.

Rajinikanth, who has been planning his political debut for a while now, congratulated Modi for the win. “Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations… You made it!!! God bless,” the South superstar wrote on Twitter.

Producer Ekta Kapoor posted a picture on ‘Instagram’ with her son Ravie sitting in front of the TV, watching the results for Amethi, where her long-time friend and former actor Smriti Irani is contesting from. “All eyes on Amethi, we are rooting for our aunt,” she captioned.

The poll results here ….. india has decided its leaders for the next five years ….n most Indians r on diff platforms seeing them emerge ! JAI HIND! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2019

Futher, in a tweet, the producer said: “The country has decided its leaders for the next five years and most Indians are on different platforms seeing them emerge! JAI HIND!”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, “India has decided – Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on this huge verdict.”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in a tweet wondered why the world ‘does not want to believe the Indian Voter has a mind of its own’.

“The rubbish I have been reading makes them look like sheep following a herd. 85 million are first time voters who voted for a better future. The results will declare who they believe will give it to them,” he tweeted.

