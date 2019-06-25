Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s latest outing ‘Kabir Singh’ continues to rake in the big bucks at the box office. However, the makers have been met with a minor setback in the form of a complaint filed by a doctor.

A Mumbai-based doctor has filed a complaint against the makers for showing doctors in a bad light and a negative manner in the film. The report goes on to claim that the doctor has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police and has also written to the central Health Minister, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, State Health Ministry, and the Censor Board of Film Certification to stop the screening of the film.

Meanwhile, the movie has earned over Rs 100cr in just five days of its release and might enter the Rs 200cr club soon. The film tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film that is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ is, however, unstoppable as it registered the fourth highest Hindi opening at the box office.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, ‘Kabir Singh’ also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.