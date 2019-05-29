Mumbai: Mumbai Police arrested two more absconder accused lady doctors in connection with the abetment of suicide of a medico Payal Tadvi, police said here Wednesday. The accused — Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal — were nabbed early in the day, Mumbai Police Spokesperson DCP Manjunath Shinge told.

Ahuja, Khandelwal and their colleague, Bhakti Meher — who was arrested Tuesday — have been accused of alleged ragging, casteist atrocities, mental harassment and professional torture leading to the suicide of a second year Post-Graduate Gynaecology student Tadvi, at the state-run BYL Nair Hospital here May 22.

The accused three, who were suspended by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors and later by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, have also filed for anticipatory bail application which would come up before the court later in the day.

Tadvi’s mother, Abeda Tadvi who is leading the agitation seeking justice for her daughter, plans to challenge the pre-arrest bail pleas, her lawyer Nitin Satpute told.