Mumbai: There have been many Hindi films based on terrorism like ‘Mission Kashmir’, ‘Fiza’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Jinda Hai’.

Actors often don the get-up of a stereotypical terrorist as portrayed in movies. Recently in Maharashtra, two such actors, in the usual get-up, landed in trouble as suspecting bystanders confused them for real terrorists and informed the police.

Mumbai Police launched a search operation after they received the information about the presence of two terrorists in the Palghar district. The entire district was alerted before the operation began.

The police caught the two ‘terrorists’ but had to face embarrassment after realizing that the pair was in fact film actors.

They were identified as Balram Ginwala, 23, and Arbaaz Khan, 20, as per media reports. Their bombers-like outfits created panic among people as a result of which the police was notified.

In fact, the production unit in-charge confirmed that the two were working for a film.

After an hour-long search operation, #Mumbai police arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists, but later turned out to be extras on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film. #TV9News pic.twitter.com/o74uib9PQQ — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) May 29, 2019

According to a security guard, Anil Mahajan spotted them in the Panchavati Nana area dressed like terrorists. The guards found them suspicious.

One of the guards immediately phoned his brother who is in the police. The authorities caught them with the help of CCTV. During interrogating the police came to know that both were film actors and had dressed up in that fashion because of an ongoing shooting.

According to reports, the pair were a part of a Yash Raj Films project featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

On work front, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in the film ‘Super 30’ which is slated to release in July. While Tiger was last seen in the movie ‘Student Of The Year 2’.

PNN/Agencies