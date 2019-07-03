Mumbai: Delhi is eagerly waiting for monsoon but Mumbai on the other hand is experiencing heavy rainfall.

Hilarious memes are doing the rounds on social media to see the funnier side of this annual tragedy. Memes featuring stills from movies like ‘Welcome’, ‘Hera Pheri’ and the web series ‘Sacred Games’ have flooded the internet making everyone laugh.

The streets of Mumbai floods every year making life hell for commuters and vendors. Public transport gets hit the worst making lives miserable for people hurrying to their offices every day.

“Thirteen long-distance trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad sector were cancelled, 12 were short-terminated or partially cancelled, five rescheduled, one diverted and one special service was operated between Dadar and Valsad to clear the stranded passengers, besides five special buses from Surat,” as per media sources.

But the ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ endures like very year and Mumbaikars see the lighter side of things despite facing such problems year after year.

Check out some of the most hilarious tweets on the latest Mumbai rains below:

PNN/Agencies