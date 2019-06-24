Bhadrak: Just 12 days after her marriage, a woman filed a police complaint alleging that her husband and in-laws made an attempt to kill her at Banka Bazaar here Sunday.

She also accused them of torturing her over dowry demands. Police have started an investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, Radharani Mukhi, 24, of Kupari Khaira in Balasore married Jitendra Jena of Banka Bazaar June 9, 2019.

Her parents had given her dowry as per demands of her in-laws.

After marriage, she was allegedly subjected to torture over more dowry. She was threatened with life. Fearing for her life, Radharani left for her parental house. Earlier, both sides had tried to settle the issue without success.

Police registered a case and detained her husband.

