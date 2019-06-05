Mumbai: Talented actress Disha Patani has created a niche for herself in a short time. The actress is one of the most followed celebrities and has garnered more than 21 million fans on Instagram.

In an interview with the Times of India, Disha revealed that though her parents are cool about the shoots, the pictures do make her father feel “awkward”.

“I know my parents are watching me. They know it’s work, and I am not doing anything wrong. I am sure they are proud of me. Of course, my father feels awkward whenever I send my pictures on the family WhatsApp group. After all, he is a father,” the 26-year-old actress said.

Talking about her mom, Disha said, “My mother is on Instagram now but with a different name. She stalks me, so I don’t send the pictures anymore.”

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Bharat and has started the shooting of Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur.