Mumbai: Actress Zaira Wasim Monday shot down rumours that her social media accounts were hacked when she announced her decision to quit the world of showbiz.

“This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks,” Zaira posted on Twitter.

The post came a day after the “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar” actress said she had decided to say goodbye to her film career as she felt her relationship with her religion was threatened.

Her announcement was received with mixed reactions by the industry. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was in Delhi Monday for a film promotion event, said he felt “sad” when he read Zaira’s post.

“I think it’s a tragedy that a 16-17 year old girl has to take a decision like that. I do respect her sentiments and I respect that it is her individual choice. But as a person, I feel sad that a 16-17 year old girl has to take a decision like this in her flourishing career.

“On one side, we are talking about women empowerment… Personally, I feel she shouldn’t have done this, but she is an independent girl and our country gives everyone a fundamental right to choose what they want to choose. But the fact that she has gone all out to say that I am doing this for religion, there’s a certain amount of tilt which has gone into it. But she is most welcome to take her decision. I felt sad when I read it. I felt she had to take that decision, and it was not her decision.”

In Mumbai, the team of “Jabariya Jodi” was also asked to comment on Zaira’s decision. Actor Sidharth Malhotra said: “Firstly, I only read the headline and did not read the details, so I do not know. Secondly, it is her decision to quit acting and I have no say on that. I think you should ask her why she did that.”