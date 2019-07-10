There are many mysterious shivlings in India. However, have you heard of this mysterious shivling that changes its colour thrice a day?

There is a shivling at the Achaleshwar Mahadev temple in Dholpur, Rajasthan which changes colour three times a day.

In this temple the toe of Lord Shiva is worshipped.

The shivling’s changing colours attracts hundreds of tourists to the temple. It is red in the morning. The colour changes to saffron by afternoon and by night, the colour of the Shivling changes to black.

It is believed that unmarried men and women who come to this temple will find a partner and get married.

The origin of the shivling is not known yet. Excavators once tried to find its origins by digging in and around the temple but were unfortunately not able to trace it.

Due to such miraculous incidents, devotees are constantly engaged in this temple.

