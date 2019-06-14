Ampani (Kalahandi):Mystery shrouds the death of a young man and a woman who were found dead in a field at Dudukathenga village under Ampani police limits of Kalahandi district Friday.

While the man was found hanging, the woman’s body was lying on the ground close by.

Cops recovered the bodies and sent it for autopsy. A probe has also been initiated.

The deceased man has been identified as Niranjan Lahajala. The woman’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

Locals spotted the bodies and immediately informed the cops early Friday morning.

While a thorough investigation and subsequent statement from the police is awaited, locals suspect it to be a case of failed romance. It is being said that the duo belonged to different castes and their affair was opposed by their families that led them to commit suicide.

Further probe into the matter is currently underway.

PNN