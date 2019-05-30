Bhograi: Naveen Patnaik started his fifth innings as Chief Minister of the state, but no leader from north Balasore having been inducted into his ministry has been the talk of the town here, sources said.

The Chief Minister along with his 11 Cabinet ministers and nine state ministers took oath of office and secrecy at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar Wednesday. People and the ruling party workers of north Balasore were vexed over such non appointment, sources added.

It may be mentioned here that though Simulia MLA Jyotiprakash Panigrahi was appointed as a Minister of tourism and culture, but his constituency belonging to Balasore comes under the Bhadrak parliamentary seat.

Since 2004, veteran party leader and former minister Ananta Das has been representing the seat and protecting the party organisation in Bhograi.

Similarly, two other leaders like Jaleswar MLA Aswini Patra and Basta MLA Nityananda Sahu have also not been inducted into the ministry.

Locals recalled that the Chief Minister has been inaugurating Talsari beach festival every year promising development in fringe areas of Bhograi during meetings.

However, party workers and supporters were shocked as none of the leaders from the north Balasore area has been given any chance in his ministry.

They have appealed to the Chief Minister to reconsider his decision and allow an efficient and veteran leader like Das in the ministry.

Many pointed out the CM’s repeated catch line like— Are You Happy (Apan Mane Khusi Toh?) which he had used during his election campaigning.

But, many people said that they are not happy now when no leader from their region has been given a chance to represent it in the ministry.

