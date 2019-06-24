Mumbai: ‘Gali Gali Mein’ song girl Mouni Roy who stays very active on social media platform is on fire through her latest picture.

She enjoys a huge fan base on social networking sites and shares a lot of photos and videos to keep her fans entertained.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to post her latest pictures.

Wearing a sexy black wrap dress, Mouni also carried a classic black quilted clutch for the evening out at an art gallery.

Mouni was a finalist on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ in 2014.

She is a trained Kathak dancer. In 2018, she made her film debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the sports biopic ‘Gold’.

In her latest film, Roy stars alongside John Abraham in Robbie Grewal’s espionage thriller ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’. She was last seen portraying Maha Naagrani Shivangi and Shivanya in the final episodes of ‘Naagin’ season 3.

She will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ which is yet to hit the screens.

