Puri: Despite monsoon break and heavy rains lashing the Pilgrim city, the Srimandir servitors are busy preparing the deities for observance of Nabajouban ritual scheduled for Tuesday.

Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Subhadra were escorted to sick room after the grand bath of 108 pitchers of aromatic water on the Snana Purnima June 17 last.

After administration of herbal drugs by the temple Vaidya they recovered and would appear in new youthful vigour before the devotees Tuesday.

Elaborate preparations by the servitors started Monday which would continue throughout the night.

A special solution (Khadi Prasad and Ghana Laagi) have been brought from the house of Sudha Suar (only one of its kind of servitor).

Daita servitors would apply this semi liquid solution on the lower portion of the bodies of the deities.

According to SJTA chief administrator P K Mahapatra this application process of solution would be completed by 9 am and Banak Laagi (colouring the faces of deities) would be performed behind closed doors and would be completed by 12pm.

Special arrangements were made for Paramanik ticket holders (paid for tickets) for darshan. They would enter through the South gate. Ticket darshan would start by 2 pm and continue till 3.30 pm.

Sahana Mela (free public darshan) would begin by 3.30 pm and continue till 4.30 pm, Mahapatra said.