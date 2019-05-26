The secrets we keep’ is Nagarkar’s maiden attempt in writing a thriller

BHUBANESWAR: Sudeep Nagarkar launched his new book ‘The Secrets we Keep’ on the prestigious platform of KLF corner in association with Oxford Bookstore and Penguin here Saturday.

The platform of Kalinga Literary Festival hosted the second book launch, at the fifth Kalinga Literary Festival Corner. The Kalinga Literary Festival Corner is a cozy literary meet that takes place every month. It is all about the sessions of interactions and literary discussions with acclaimed literary figures. It aims at gearing up the community for the revival of literature.

Sudeep Nagarkar is one such youth icon in the literary space who is famous for penning down aspects of love. The ever-cherished author tried his hands at thriller for the first time. Members of the platform were glad to have hosted the release. The programme was coordinated by KLF Team members, Debamitra Mishra and Saranya Das, in association with the manager of Oxford Bookstore, Jagdish Behra.

Nagarkar said, “When you’re writing for the first time, the love story remains interesting. But if it’s the 10th time, you have to add something more. That is why I opted for a thriller. The book talks about those incidents that happen unknowingly. The book also has an angle of sibling love.”

“People questioned my taking up writing as a full-time profession. But my parents were very supportive. Be it romance or mythology, the readers should get a good story. I have to sketch characters in a way that will leave an impact on the readers. Revenge makes you lose a lot of people around you. That shouldn’t happen. Before writing the first draft, I make sure that I’m clear about the characters. Else, one gets stuck and it’s depressing,” he said.