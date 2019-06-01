Naraj: Days after the death of India’s lone Orangutan and loss of a male Nilgiri langur at famed Nandankanan zoo here, the animal lovers have a reason to celebrate as a female langur has given birth Saturday.

While the gender of the baby is yet to be ascertained, the number of Nilgiri langur in the zoo has reached two. Both mother and baby langurs are in good health, said Nandankanan authorities.

Worth mentioning, a Nilgiri langur couple was brought from Chennai based Arignar Anna Zoological Park September 26, 2017 to Nandankanan under an exchange programme.

The male Nilgiri langur died due to fever and diarrhea Thursday. He was 17 years old. After his death, his female companion was all alone.

