New Delhi: Narendra Modi was Thursday sworn in as Prime Minister for a second consecutive term.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Modi was the 14th Prime Minister of India in 2014. The glitzy ceremony was attended by a galaxy of international leaders, including Nation heads of BIMSTEC countries.

Rajnath Singh took oath as number two followed by Amit Shah.