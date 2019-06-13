Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic, who featured in rapper Badshah’s album ‘DJ Wale Babu’ in 2015, keeps her fans entertained with stunning photographs and photoshoots on social media.

The Serbian who won title of ‘Miss Sports of Serbia’ in 2010, featured in several advertisements before entering the Hindi film industry.

A trained ballet dancer, Natasa attended dance school for 17 years. Her first taste of limelight was in Prakash Jha’s 2013 flick ‘Satyagraha’ in which she did an item number. Her other notable Hindi film appearance was in the film ‘Fukrey Returns’ in which she appeared in the song Mehbooba’.

She became a household figure after participating in the eighth season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. The model started learning the Hindi language during the course of the show.

Here are some of her jaw-dropping posts on Instagram:

Agencies