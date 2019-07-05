New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday deferred till August 30 the cross-examination of Subramanian Swamy in connection with the National Herald case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal posted the matter for August 30 after Swamy sought an adjournment in the case.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader informed the court that the party has issued a whip to all its members in the Rajya Sabha for the Budget session till Parliament is in session.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India Private Limited are accused in the case. The BJP leader is being cross-examined by Gandhis’ lawyers.

Swamy, in a private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which Young India (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which the Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.