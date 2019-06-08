BHUBANESWAR: A one-day seminar organised by IQEMS (Institute of Quality and environment management service) titled ‘CSR Initiatives 2019’ was held at a city hotel here Saturday.

The seminar was inaugurated by chief guest Michale Feiner, consul general of Federal Republic of Germany, while former secretary ministry of textile S K Panda, Anasara Beuria, president, Odisha State Productivity Council and V Balasubramanium, director of production, NALCO, graced the occasion as guest of honour.

Feiner in his address lauded the efforts of IQEMS and said that the theme is most appropriate and timely chosen since new generation CSR is on transition to transformation due to change in technology and social needs.

In the technical session, presentations were made by experts from industries, academia and NGOs on different aspects of CSR. The seminar had three technical sessions, where eminent speakers delivered their talks. Floor participation was well received and the session chairman summed up each session. Over 100 delegates, invitees and guests from industries, state govt, academia and diverse NGOs attended the seminar. The theme of the seminar was ‘Transition to Transformation – The next Gen CSR’.

Further, in recognition of best practises in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) achievements, Kalinga CSR -2018 Award was presented by chief guest A C Padihiary to various organisations. It may be noted that this is the fourth National seminar on CSR Initiatives.

Convenor of the seminar and CEO of IQEMS Debabrata Panigrahi gave the welcome address and introduced the theme of the seminar. In his speech, he said, “CSR is the continuing commitment by business contributing to economic developments while improving the quality of life of the workforce as well as the community and society at large.”

He exhorted that since the last four years IQEMS is successfully organising a national seminar on CSR to create awareness among the stakeholders on their responsibility for the society. Shulagna Sarkar, a professor of Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad, proposed the vote of thanks.