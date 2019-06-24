New Delhi: Even as the Indian team management is yet to provide a fresh update on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s hamstring niggle – suffered during the game against Pakistan – pacer Navdeep Saini flew in Monday to join the Indian team in Manchester.

The timing of the arrival combined with the Kumar’s injury has raised quite a few eyebrows, but the Indian team have made it clear that he has joined only as a net bowler. Interestingly, Saini was named as one of the stand-by players when the Indian selectors had announced the 15-member squad for the World Cup.

The BCCI sent out an official message saying: “Navdeep Saini has arrived in Manchester. Navdeep is the only net bowler here and he will train with the Indian cricket team.”

Speaking to this agency, sources in the know of developments said that Saini didn’t come to England as a cover like Rishabh Pant.

After the game against Pakistan, skipper Virat Kohli had said: “Slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks. He’s out for two – maybe three games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament. He is very important for us.”

The team management had said that Bhuvneshwar would take around eight days to start bowling again post the injury sustained June 16. Monday was the eighth day after the Pakistan match, however, the Indian team did not train. India’s next game against the West Indies will be played Friday hence they will surely train Tuesday. It remains to be seen if Bhuvneshwar restricts himself to only working with physio Patrick Farhart or if he does mark his run-up and has a bowl at the nets.

IANS