Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who won two seats in the recently-concluded elections, Sunday decided to quit the Bijepur assembly seat amid speculations about the fate of the two seats he had won.

In a letter to the Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker, the Chief Minister said he had decided to resign from the Bijepur assembly seat and retain his previously-held Hinjili constituency.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had fought and won from two seats simultaneously – Hinjli and Bijepur. He has decided to retain the Hinjli seat and abdicate the Bijepur seat. As the Speaker of the House, it is my duty to inform the Election Commission about the same on the next working day,” Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro told reporters Sunday.

Earlier, there were speculations about the most likely seat the BJD patriarch may choose to retain – Bijepur in western Odisha or Hinjili in the east.

The panchayat elections in 2017 saw a surge of saffron votes especially in the western part of the state. Although the Chief Minister recently announced a slew of developmental works for Bijepur area, he has now decided to leave the seat paving way for a by-election to the constituency.

The CM earlier had decided to fight from the western Odisha seat citing the demand of the people from the area. However, Patnaik’s decision to abdicate the Bijepur constituency after winning it could disappoint many people in the area who voted him to power with a lot of hope.

Patnaik in his letter the Speaker Patro also thanked the people of Bijepur profusely for reposing their trust in him.

Pinaki to be leader in LS

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Sunday decided to nominate Puri MP Pinaki Mishra as the Parliamentary Party leader in the Lok Sabha. The party has also decided to nominate Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta as the Chief Whip of the party in the Lok Sabha. In the last Lok Sabha, former Dhenkanal MP Tathagata Satpathy, who did not contest elections this time, was the party’s Chief Whip in the lower House. Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty would be the Deputy Chief Whip of the party in the Lok Sabha.