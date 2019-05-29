Bhubaneswar: Hours after swearing-in, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday allotted portfolios to his Council of Ministers.

Like his past terms, Patnaik has retained the Home, General Administration & Public Grievance departments with him along with the duties of departments that are lying vacant.

These are the other ministers that have been allocated portfolios Wednesday.

There are 10 new faces in the new council of ministers. They are – Telkoi MLA Premaanda Nayak, Titlagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu, Nimapara MLA Sameer Das, Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das, Kotpad MLA Padmini Dian, Balikuda-Erasama MLA Raghunandan Das, Junagarh MLA Dibyashankar Mishra, Bissam Cuttack MLA Jagannath Saraka, Simulia MLA Jyotiprakash Panigarhi, and Kakatpur MLA Tusharkanti Behera.

It also has two women members. They are – Tukuni Sahu in Cabinet rank and Padmini Dian who will hold a Minister of State rank.

Cabinet Ministers Portfolio Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Home, General Administration & Public Grievance and any other Department specifically not assigned. Niranjan Pujari Finance, Excise Bikram Keshari Arukha Forest & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs Prafulla Kumar Mallick Steel & Mines, Works Ranendra Pratap Swain Food, Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Co-operation Padmanav Behera Planning & Convergence, Commerce & Transport Pratap Jena Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development Arun Kumar Sahu Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Higher Education Sudam Marandi Revenue & Disaster Management Sushant Singh Rural Development, Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Naba Kishore Das Health & Family Welfare Tukuni Sahu Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti Ministers of State Portfolio Jagannath Saraka ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Dibya Shankar Mishra Energy; Industry; Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ashok Chandra Panda Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of persons with Disability Sameer Ranjan Dash School & Mass Education Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi Tourism; Odia Language, Literature & Culture Premananda Nayak Skill Development & Technical Education Raghunandan Das Water Resources, Information & Public Relations Padmini Dian Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Tusharkanti Behera Electronics & Information Technology, Sports & Youth Services

It may be mentioned here that Patnaik took oath for a record fifth time as Chief Minister of Odisha at an elaborate function organized at Exhibition Grounds here Wednesday morning. He was sworn-in to office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal.

This is 72-year-old Patnaik’s fifth consecutive term at the helm of affairs of the state government which is unprecedented in Odisha’s history.